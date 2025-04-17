General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 142.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $182.60 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

