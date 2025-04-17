Marshall Wace LLP Buys 723,622 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corning were worth $77,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

