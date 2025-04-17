Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 486,756 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $93,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Globus Medical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $3,833,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

