NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 18,195 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

