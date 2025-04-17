Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for TFC FY2027 Earnings

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.