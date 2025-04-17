Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a 12.1% increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of COST stock opened at $967.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $978.61 and its 200 day moving average is $950.76. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

