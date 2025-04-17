Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given a C$75.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) received a C$75.00 target price from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.10.

CCA stock opened at C$64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.38.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

