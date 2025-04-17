Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

