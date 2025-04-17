Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after purchasing an additional 143,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

