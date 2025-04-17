Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

