Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

