Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 3,996 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after buying an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,289,676.49. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.16, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

