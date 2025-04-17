XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,510,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

