Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 302.22%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.