SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

