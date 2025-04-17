iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 12,277,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,309,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

