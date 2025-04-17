Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $157.34. 4,381,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,791,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.8% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

