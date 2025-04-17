Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scepter Stock Down 4.5 %

Scepter stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Scepter has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Scepter alerts:

Scepter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scepter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scepter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.