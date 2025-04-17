Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Approximately 2,388,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,478,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50. The company has a market cap of £22.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shield Therapeutics

In other news, insider Anders Lundstrom bought 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,443.41). 62.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.