Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expands By 64.8%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BNTGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
