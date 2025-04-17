Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 565 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8,438.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

