Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 658.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,246 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

