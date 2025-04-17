Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 29,327 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

