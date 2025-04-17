Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

