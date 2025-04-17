Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 673 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,165,000.

FEZ opened at $53.30 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

