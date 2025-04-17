Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

