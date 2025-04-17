DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra Research

Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $27,645,874.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,118,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,795,515.35. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,575,525 shares of company stock worth $109,441,446. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after buying an additional 7,150,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $246,765,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.