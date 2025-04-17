Rep. Tim Moore Sells American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in American Airlines Group stock on March 20th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.4 %

AAL opened at $9.42 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

