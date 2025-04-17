Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 42,382 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRCT. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 109,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

