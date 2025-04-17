Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after acquiring an additional 891,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $143,475,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 213,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $190.52 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.