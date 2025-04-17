Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.