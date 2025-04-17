Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

CBRE stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

