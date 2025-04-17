Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

