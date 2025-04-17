Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

CATY opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

