Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

