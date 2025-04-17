Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $65.61 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,365 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $65,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

