Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,539 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $116,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,399.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

