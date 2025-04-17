IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IQV opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.