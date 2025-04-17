Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,020 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $150,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Clorox by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Clorox by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 459,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

