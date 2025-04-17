Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,015 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up 2.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $355,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $278.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.93.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,238.80. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

