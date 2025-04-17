Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

