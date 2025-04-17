Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

