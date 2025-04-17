Brokers Set Expectations for HubSpot Q1 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $543.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.96. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6,036.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.