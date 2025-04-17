Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for Etsy Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $1,044,951.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,582.14. The trade was a 40.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

