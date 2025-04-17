Piper Sandler Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $118.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:NIC opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $121.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,396.86. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,831.36. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

