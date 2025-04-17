The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%.
The OLB Group Price Performance
OLB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
About The OLB Group
