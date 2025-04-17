Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 6,594 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BWMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.24. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,455.42. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

