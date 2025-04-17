United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.500-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.250-4.250 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

