Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

