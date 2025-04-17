Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 46,802 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 128,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

